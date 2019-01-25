trafficguard

Tech MVP 2023: Raigon Jolly, TrafficGuard
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: With a patent to his name and recognised as one of Australia's Top 25 Analytical Leaders, Jolly’s expertise has transformed businesses across various sectors.

Why TAG certification isn’t enough in the fight against ad fraud
Jan 25, 2019
Luke Taylor

Standardisation provides guidance, but brands still need to stay on high alert and keep their protections fortified.

APAC mobile ad fraud to hit US$56 billion by 2022
Nov 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

APAC mobile ad fraud to hit US$56 billion by 2022

TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from TrafficGuard and Juniper Research says fraud remains rampant across mature and maturing Asian markets.

