Search
trafficguard
1 day ago
Tech MVP 2023: Raigon Jolly, TrafficGuard
MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: With a patent to his name and recognised as one of Australia's Top 25 Analytical Leaders, Jolly’s expertise has transformed businesses across various sectors.
Jan 25, 2019
Why TAG certification isn’t enough in the fight against ad fraud
Standardisation provides guidance, but brands still need to stay on high alert and keep their protections fortified.
Nov 9, 2018
APAC mobile ad fraud to hit US$56 billion by 2022
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from TrafficGuard and Juniper Research says fraud remains rampant across mature and maturing Asian markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins