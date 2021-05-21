Tech MVP 2021: Travis Teo, Adzymic

Travis Teo

Co-founder, executive director of product and technology

Adzymic

Singapore

A marketing technologist turned entrepreneur, Travis Teo is the co-founder of Adzymic, a dynamic creative solution that helps brands and agencies simplify their creative management processes and improve their display advertising performance.

Prior to co-founding Adzymic, in a career that has spanned more than 18 years, Teo worked across technology companies and startups, where he helped build products for both internal and external markets. These included co-founding and developing Tradershub, Asia’s first virtual stock-trading platform; building an internal 'form generation tool' to streamline the customer data-capture process for Hewlett Packard; and using his technical and coding skills to develop a PC version of Navy Simulator, which provided huge cost savings to the Republic of Singapore Navy.

In 2017, Teo co-founded Adzymic. Frustrated by the cumbersome processes to develop marketing assets and the lack of innovation in display advertising, Teo envisioned how rich dynamic content could be distributed programmatically, thereby having the potential to improve performance at scale. Applying his deep understanding of both advertising and technology, he led the development of Adzymic Dynamic Creatives Solution. Working with a remote team of developers, he built the product from scratch, starting with conceptualising the product use cases, defining the user interface, designing functional details, and finally turning the initial concept into a minimum viable product.

Adzymic officially launched in 2018. Since then, the startup has been on a strong growth track, expanding its footprint with more than 80 clients spread across Asia-Pacific and scoring adoption with major brands such as McDonalds, Harvey Norman, Esplanade, KrisShop, Michelin and Abbott. Overall, revenue growth has tripled from 2018 to 2020, the company claims.

Today, Teo manages the ads operations, creatives services and marketing team, in addition to leading the product and technology team at Adzymic. He is involved in delivering campaign success, product innovation and future-proofing of the product as it adapts to the ever-changing adtech landscape.

Tech MVP jury members commended Teo's strong growth results, and also recognised his entrepreneurial drive in overseeing multiple teams.

As a passionate marketing technologist who is not afraid to get his hands dirty, Teo leads by example by being deeply involved in campaign execution, creative setup and client servicing, thereby ensuring internal processes are well-tuned. He is always looking for new talent to join the advertising industry, and many of his past hires have gone on to take up managerial roles in media agencies, brands and adtech companies.