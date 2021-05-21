Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: This platform has become the go-to partner for many brands and agencies in the region looking for a simplified creative management process that can improve performance in display advertising.

Adzymic

By Adzymic

Founded and headquartered in Singapore in 2017 by entrepreneur Kenniess Wong and marketing technology leader Travis Teo (who has also been awarded a Most Valuable Professional 2021), Adzymic has been the go-to partner for many brands and agencies in the region keen to cut through the clutter in a traditionally crowded programmatic environment.

By combining the power of storytelling and innovative ROI-driven content ad formats with data and machine-learning technology, Adzymic has reinvented programmatic display. The dynamic creative platform helps brands simplify the creative management process and improve performance in display advertising by enabling the creation of engaging dynamic ads in minutes—circumventing lengthy backend technical issues that might have otherwise taken weeks or months to solve. With automation, creatives can be developed at scale with multiple variants to test and optimise for performance, keeping ads constantly refreshed and personalised, while reducing campaign setup cost as well as saving on ad creative production costs and resources by up to 50%.

Since launching in 2018, the product has achieved a high adoption rate and tripled revenue growth within the span of three years. Through partnerships with various agency networks such as Publicis (as part of NextTECHnow), Havas Media and Dentsu Aegis, Adzymic has expanded its client base with more than 80 clients spread across Asia. It has also acquired clients in US, Europe and the Latin America region, even without sales outreach. Major brands such as McDonalds, Harvey Norman, Esplanade, KrisShop, Michelin and Abbott have also adopted the Adzymic solution.

Tech MVP jury members recognised the product’s usefulness and demonstrated success via its partnerships and client base, alongside its potential for scalability.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

