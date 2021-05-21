Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: John Paite, MediaMonks

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: John Paite has pioneered the use of gaming software to deliver marketing innovation, and has hired a team of people with diverse skill sets to continue to explore new applications.

John Paite

Chief creative officer, art and technology
MediaMonks
India

A self-made media professional, John Paite has always found ways to fill the void in the creative world in India. He was one of the first to introduce Cinema 4D in production to artists in India. He headed the entire TVC campaign for the launch for Coke Zero; the first televised Netflix promo; and conceptualised the digital launch for Smartwater. He was also the design lead for NDTV HOP, the first vertical news channel in the country.

Today as chief creative officer, art and technology, at MediaMonks India, Paite continues to cement his reputation as a visionary in the industry. His ability to take tools that seem straightforward and use them in ways that others have not exploited sets him apart. Most recently, this was demonstrated with his use of Epic Games' software Unreal Engine. Paite saw the real-time capabilities of this engine, and pioneered the use of this for advertising production. Since its introduction in MediaMonks, Paite has built a team of over 25 people working exclusively in this software for projects across the globe. He also directed the first virtual production test film in the company, ushering in an entirely new way of filmmaking to the advertising business. 

Paite has grown a team of specialists covering 3D, 2D, Houdini, Unreal architecture, coders, technical artists and visualisers. This is a team handpicked by Paite to further R&D on the use of Unreal Engine. His team has been responsible for innovating new processes and products, and has also unlocked over $1 million worth of new business for the company, including helping to secure Mondelez as a client.

For another client, Paite developed a customisable creative asset pipeline, in which a team of 10 artists and producers delivered over 1,000 assets across aspect ratios, digital platforms and marketing formats each month. Through this model, MediaMonks was able to bring 30% efficiency on both time and investment.

A passionate, driven and visionary leader, Paite is constantly thinking of innovative ways to combine art and tech, a powerful concoction. Tech MVP jury members praised Paite as a hands-on innovator, while demonstrating leadership and collaboration.

