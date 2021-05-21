Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural list celebrating the region's most technically innovative products that serve the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2021 opened for entries in March across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. To view the winners of Most Valuable Professional, see here.

This is the first time we have dedicated a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, and we had strict criteria, which we developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As a consequence, the quality of entries we received was astonishing.

Most Valuable Product was open to businesses that operate within, or provide a service to, advertising and marketing. The list honours products that have been either developed out of Asia-Pacific, or have been significantly tailored to the region, that demonstrate originality, scalability and business success.

Businesses who submitted to the list were measured across five key criteria: originality, scalability, business strategy, success, and continuous investment. A rigourous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the five criteria for a total score out of 25), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

David Uchimoto, director of engineering, The Trade Desk

Ian Hocking, VP digital, South China Morning Post

Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson

Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures

Rupert Privett, APAC lead, Ad-lib Digital

Jessica Goodfellow, deputy editor and technology lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Important note: Jury members were excluded from judging any entries from their own companies.

The 10 MVPs below ticked all the necessary boxes and more. Their innovations positively disrupt the industry by reimagining targeting in a cookieless, privacy-compliant way, fixing inefficiences in consumer insight collection, improving brand safety, connecting brands with influencers, digitising offline assets and offering new methods of content creation and distribution. We hope their stories will show how Asia-Pacific is leading in tech innovation, and inspire more entrepreneurs and developers to tell their stories.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put their products forward for consideration. We look forward to reading your entries again in 2022.

In order of highest grade down, Campaign's 2021 Tech Most Valuable Products are: