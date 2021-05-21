Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: SCMP Signal

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A tool that seeks to offer greater brand safety for marketers with customisable, contextual, keyword and sentiment targeting options.

Tech MVP 2021: SCMP Signal
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

SCMP Signal

By South China Morning Post

Devised and built in Hong Kong, SCMP Signal was launched to market in May 2020. This proprietary brand suitability tool seeks to offer greater brand safety for marketers with customisable, contextual, keyword and sentiment targeting options.

While current technology only starts to analyse content after a critical mass is reached, leaving brands exposed to unsafe content, SCMP Signal was designed to work the moment the article is published. It works across all platforms by using NLP to read keywords, context and sentiment to determine the true nature of the article.

Since its launch last year, SCMP Signal is now used to guarantee the brand safety of 100% of campaigns. Clients such as Cartier and Apple, who didn't advertise in the past, now feel safe to advertise in SCMP's news environment. Signal has increased the available audience reach by up to 26%, as well as driving the CTR performance of direct campaigns by up to 40%.

The successful rollout of SCMP Signal is just the beginning. The plan is to constantly innovate and improve the product to ensure it supports ad quality and performance. Among other developments, SCMP Signal will be updated this year to include ad fraud detection and viewability measurement to complete its set of ad verification tools.

Tech MVP jury members praised SCMP Signal for ensuring SCMP is a brand-safe platform. The jury members noted scalability as a challenge, can they make this tech available for other publications to deploy?

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

5 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

7 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

9 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

Tech MVP 2021: Verity
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Verity

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.