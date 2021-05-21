Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Narrators

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A platform that boasts a database of over 500,000 influencers across Asia, while offering a rich database of Gen Z and millennial audiences to brands.

Tech MVP 2021: Narrators
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Narrators

By Narrators

Founded in Singapore in 2015, the Narrators product is an on-demand, self-serve web and mobile platform that connects brands and agencies with what it claims is the largest Asian community of social media influencers and content creators.

Currently, the platform boasts a database of over 500,000 influencers across Asia, with a community of over 20,000 influencers who installed the Narrators Mobile app, representing a total potential audience reach of 315 million. For brands and agencies, Narrators prides itself on the quantity, quality, frequency and velocity of posts or social signals it can deliver and track through the platform.

Narrators was built to solve two main problems. Firstly, it seeks to put much-needed money in the pocket and enhance the livelihood of Asian content creators who drive the creativity of the social web. Secondly, it seeks to offer large FMCG companies a scaled connection to Gen Z and millennial audiences, which traditional media has been gradually losing.

Since launching, Narrators has expanded its footprint to nine markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. It has worked with brands including Heineken, H&M, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Nestle, and Samsung.

Growth is continuing. In 2020, despite the complete halt of business in April, Narrators claims to have achieved a combined 15% revenue increase over 2019. It has increased its product range as well. While Narrators is tailored to large FMCG firms only, in 2020 it developed and launched a Covid-inspired initiative called Tokotown to support SMEs, particularly in the F&B and retail sectors. It will soon launch a new tool to help influencers measure and analyse the performance of their content, get in-depth insights into their audience demographics, and better manage their collaborations with brands and agencies.

Tech MVP jury members awarded the platform a top grade for its originality and continuous investment, while acknowledging its strong client list.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

5 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

7 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

9 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

Tech MVP 2021: Verity
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Verity

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.