Tech MVP 2021: Narrators

Narrators

By Narrators

Founded in Singapore in 2015, the Narrators product is an on-demand, self-serve web and mobile platform that connects brands and agencies with what it claims is the largest Asian community of social media influencers and content creators.

Currently, the platform boasts a database of over 500,000 influencers across Asia, with a community of over 20,000 influencers who installed the Narrators Mobile app, representing a total potential audience reach of 315 million. For brands and agencies, Narrators prides itself on the quantity, quality, frequency and velocity of posts or social signals it can deliver and track through the platform.

Narrators was built to solve two main problems. Firstly, it seeks to put much-needed money in the pocket and enhance the livelihood of Asian content creators who drive the creativity of the social web. Secondly, it seeks to offer large FMCG companies a scaled connection to Gen Z and millennial audiences, which traditional media has been gradually losing.

Since launching, Narrators has expanded its footprint to nine markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. It has worked with brands including Heineken, H&M, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Nestle, and Samsung.

Growth is continuing. In 2020, despite the complete halt of business in April, Narrators claims to have achieved a combined 15% revenue increase over 2019. It has increased its product range as well. While Narrators is tailored to large FMCG firms only, in 2020 it developed and launched a Covid-inspired initiative called Tokotown to support SMEs, particularly in the F&B and retail sectors. It will soon launch a new tool to help influencers measure and analyse the performance of their content, get in-depth insights into their audience demographics, and better manage their collaborations with brands and agencies.

Tech MVP jury members awarded the platform a top grade for its originality and continuous investment, while acknowledging its strong client list.