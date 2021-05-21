Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A proprietary software to provide independent tracking, measurement and verification for the DOOH industry.

Veridooh

By Veridooh

This Sydney-grown adtech startup began its journey three years ago seeking to answer a question: “How do we know our ad played the way we booked and paid for?” After months of research, client questionnaires, and meetings with agencies, the company recognised there was a huge gap it could address: the opportunity to provide independent tracking, measurement and verification for the global digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising industry.

From this Veridooh was born, which claims to be the world’s first proprietary (patent pending) software that independently tracks, measures and verifies the performance of DOOH campaigns. The software measures every play on every digital panel 24/7 for the full duration of a campaign, and provides comprehensive verification to give clients full transparency over their campaign.

The foresight to build a product based on feedback from media agencies and advertisers that addressed all their needs has proven to be a huge success. Since launching, Veridooh has become the leading tracking and verification software for digital outdoor advertising in Australia and New Zealand with a client retention rate of over 98%. 2020 was a big year as Veridooh signed and launched group agency deals with GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, IPG Mediabrands, AKQA and their associated agencies. They have also have started trials in the UK, Europe, Asia and US with plans to launch in most of those markets in 2021.

Tech MVP jury members praised the product for its top-grade originality, usefulness, relevant innovation and scalability, while also commending the team for continually iterating the product based on feedback.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

