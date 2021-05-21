Tech MVP 2021: AwesomeLTV

AwesomeLTV

By TotallyAwesome

Created in Singapore, AwesomeLTV is a diagnostic tool to help sophisticated marketers extend the Life Time Value (LTV) of their brand. With the use of data, the expertise of a team of psychologists, and unparalleled rich content and engagement experiences, AwesomeLTV empowers marketers with knowledge and understanding of how their brand should show up across different age groups to retain consumers’ interest. The key metric that the product strives to achieve is the longevity of a brand.

AwesomeLTV’s USP is that it draws on data science from market research, insights from a paediatric psychologist and technological data.

Meanwhile, the Awesome LTV also strives to be a pioneering product laying the foundation for a contextual targeting approach to marketing that is privacy-first with zero personal data retention, as opposed to a digital marketing world which relies on third-party cookies and tracking.

To measure the success of the product, TotallyAwesome believes that engagement and VCR (Video Completion Rate) are the most important metrics, and has driven impressive results across these two metrics for a major children's brand.

Tech MVP jury members gave AwesomeLTV top grades for originality and believed the product was relevant for our times, especially as the industry move to a cookieless future. Scalability was earmarked as something to work on.