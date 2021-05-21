Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Location Media Xchange

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: To bring the OOH industry into the modern age, LMX was launched as an independent supply-side-focussed company to empower media owners to digitise their business.

Location Media Xchange

By Moving Walls Group

The outdoor advertising industry was heavily impacted by Covid-related lockdowns, leading to a necessary digitisation of one of the oldest ad formats. As a result, Singapore-based adtech company Moving Walls Group launched Location Media Xchange (LMX) as an independent supply-side-focussed company, to equip media owners with the tools to digitalise their business.

As a complete location digitalisation platform, LMX provides a platform for marketers to profile locations based on the types of audiences around them and to activate mobile and physical place-based media like digital billboards to reach audiences during their offline journeys. To advertisers and media agencies, LMX provides cloud-based planning and analytics for all forms of OOH media, powered by a multi-sensor location data platform. To screen asset owners, LMX equips them with inventory management and sales-automation tools.

Headquartered in Singapore, LMX also has physical offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. To date, LMX works with more than 200 media owners. Since the product is cloud-based, it has also been able to extend the solution to media owners in markets where it does not have a physical presence. There are now media owners in Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Ghana, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand who are connected to the platform. Going forward, the company's vision is to connect 1 billion screens to enable more relevant OOH communication.

Tech MVP jury members were impressed by the platform's ability to consolidate and digitise OOH buying, advertising, inventory and measurement. They also awarded LMX top grades for scalability, strategy and continuous investment.

