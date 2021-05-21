Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Sqreem One Market

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: Data shows that campaigns under this platform consistently outperform cookie-based campaigns by at least 20%.

Tech MVP 2021: Sqreem One Market
Sqreem One Market

By Sqreem Technologies

Jointly conceived by Sqreem’s product development teams in Singapore, Manila and Tokyo, the One Market platform is a digital media exchange where anonymised behavioural audience segments are matched with customised publisher supply, enabling cookieless, page-level targeting.

The Sqreem One Market platform plugs seamlessly into any DSP and empowers brands and agencies to achieve precision targeting at scale without cookies. Data shows that campaigns under Sqreem One Market consistently outperform cookie-based campaigns by at least 20%. The average engagement rate for a Sqreem campaign is typically five to 20 times above that of standard display advertising campaigns, the company claims.

For a use-case example, in a 12-week campaign for the launch of a new ETF product in Singapore for a local bank, Sqreem was able to identify and target behaviours exhibited by experienced and inexperienced investors. The campaign resulted in close to full subscription of the fund just weeks into the campaign.

The product has been adopted in over 60 markets across the world. Sqreem is now working directly with brands such as OCBC and Capitaland in Singapore and healthcare giants like GSK, Johnsons & Johnsons, Bayer, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda in 40 countries worldwide, including Asia, as well as being in talks with major network agencies. It has recently set a target to cement long-term partnerships with at least three agency partners in each of the top six markets in Asia by mid-2022. Its ambitious revenue target is US$100 million by the end of 2022 from One Market adoption alone.

Tech MVP jury members noted that the product was a useful, interesting solution with solid results.

