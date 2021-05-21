Digital News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: AdLib.io

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: The platform brings DCO, CMP and creative analytics technology together in a single omni-channel platform, streamlining the management of creatives across all platforms at scale.

AdLib.io

By AdLib.io

Originally founded in London by former Google executives in 2017 to address the challenges of delivering effective, relevant creative at scale, Ad-Lib.io quickly established a hub in Singapore (in early 2018) to manage international expansion across APAC and MENA markets for its global customers.

Built for creative and media teams to collaborate from brief to activation of omni-channel campaigns, the platform brings DCO, CMP and creative analytics technology together in a single omni-channel platform—making it faster and easier for teams to collaborate and manage creatives across all platforms at scale. Teams see as much as 60% improvement on resource management and as much as five times faster time-to-launch.

Designed as a next-generation creative management platform, Ad-Lib.io captures hundreds of thousands of data points on each creative asset, which is then combined with creative performance data via platform integrations, feeding research and algorithms that predict performance across a huge range of dimensions. This ability to improve quality and effectiveness through powerful creative data has enabled many in the region to mount truly data-centric campaigns that are not only efficient and drive better conversions, but also relevant and timely for the audience.

Brands in the APAC region, who face unique challenges deploying effective creative given the scale and diversity of the region, have seen huge success using the platform. Ad-Lib.io now has over 70 staff across five offices in the region—more than 50% of its global team. Together they service hundreds of campaigns from more than 25 global brands including Nestle, J&J, Grab, HSBC, Sony, L’Oreal, DBS, STB, Canon and DTAC.

Ad-Lib.io achieved the highest score of all entries to Most Valuable Product 2021. Jury members noted very strong evidence of success in the platform's ability to streamline digital creative management and creation while producing great results.

