Digital Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Mo Moubayed, Veridooh

He entered the media industry and founded Veridooh to revolutionise out-of-home advertising, advocating for it to be more people-, data- and environment-centric.

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Mo Moubayed

Co-founder and co-CEO
Veridooh 
Australia 

Passionate about finding creative solutions that add value, Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang co-founded Veridooh in 2017. Working closely with launch partners PHD and Unilever, they developed a 100% independent verification solution for OOH advertising called SmartCreative, providing solutions to advertisers with more than 400 metrics, such as location, panel play and share of time, all while tracing how OOH campaigns had been delivered as planned and paid for.

Moubayed is a hands-on business leader who understands the challenges of media agencies, brands, and owners. Helena O'Dowd, head of media and partnerships at Nine, appreciates “Mo’s dedication to working directly with you, taking note of your feedback and tirelessly adapting and improving the technology to service the needs of clients”. 

Shortlisted for the 2022 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards, Moubayed joined his co-founder in negotiating and finalising Veridooh’s first capital raise and significantly expanded the team in Australia. Not only did he make sure that Veridooh could build the right solutions to solve difficulties faced by clients, but he also helped secure vital partnerships with GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, and Omnicom Media Group, and spearheaded Veridooh’s expansion into the UK. He recently helped Veridooh become a member of the Outdoor Media Association and the IAB UK.

He co-worked with Yang to drive internal DEI initiatives, improve the wellbeing of staff and encourage ongoing innovation in the team. He launched one-on-one mentoring sessions where any team member can book a session with him or Yang for advice on professional or personal challenges. They also helped with a conscious culture playbook to ensure a positive and flexible workplace. All these efforts drive business growth in a sustainable way, and the team’s attitude to Veridooh’s workplace culture has improved. 

As a firm believer that the best solutions come from collaboration, Moubayed spent countless hours educating the industry. He collaborates with the IAB Australia Digital OOH Taskforce to work with other industry experts to educate marketers and agencies on the value of DOOH through research and other resources. Meanwhile, he regularly promotes industry achievements on social media and addresses critical issues in the industry through thought leadership pieces and media appearances.

Moubayed started his career in the legal field at PwC and became an entrepreneur in 2013. Since then, he launched several businesses as co-founder. He loves the outdoors and is passionate about helping the OOH industry leave a positive impact on the environment. He leads the Veridooh team to offer a first-of-its-kind carbon offset solution for the industry and to participate in an annual Clean Up Australia Day.

