Nov 17, 2023

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Determined to make a difference, Danni Dimitri has ‘Hatched’ a new breed of agency that aims to set a new example for women practitioners.

Danni Dimitri

Managing partner and head of strategy
Hatched
Australia

Having over a decade of experience in the media and advertising world, and holding positions at agencies such as OMD and Havas, Danni Dimitri is no stranger to the industry. After she recognised that there were very few female key decision makers—especially women from distinct ethnicities—in the Australian market, she launched a female-driven, independent communications agency in 2022 called Hatched to increase women’s representation in the media and advertising world.

As managing partner, Dimitri wore multiple hats that required her to lead new business, strategy, and recruitment. Since its launch, Hatched has experienced significant growth and success, winning several accolades. Her supporting team, meanwhile, grew 60% in just eight months.

In the past year, she had generated seven new business leads with a 50% conversion rate, and with larger clients in the pipeline, and ambitious growth by 2028.

As a leader, Dimitri prioritises collaboration and seeks to inspire others through her actions. She believes in the power of play and has used comedy improvisation to strengthen fundamental skills such as active listening, vulnerability, and saying yes. Her ability to attract and connect with people has allowed her to build a network of reliable mentors at the C-suite level, and attract talented individuals to join her team. 

Dimitri has also spearheaded initiatives to promote diversity and inclusivity, such as redeveloping parental leave schemes, committing to nurturing female leaders, and advocating for explicit diversity in products and campaigns. Beyond her work at Hatched Sydney, she has mentored numerous individuals, including Kate O'Loughlin and Rachel Tucker, who have achieved notable accomplishments in their careers. 

In the next five years, Dimitri plans to continue pushing the conversation around diversity and mentoring more individuals. Committed to making a positive impact in the industry and leaving a legacy of change, her journey as an entrepreneur and leader is fueled by her determination to make a difference and set an example for others.

