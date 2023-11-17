Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Daniel Rouquette, Villa Finder

Daniel Rouquette's journey from a digital entrepreneur to CEO is not just a story of business success but a narrative of values, innovation, and community impact.

40 Under 40 2023: Daniel Rouquette, Villa Finder
Daniel Rouquette

CEO & co-founder
Villa Finder
Singapore

Daniel Rouquette co-founded Villa Finder, leveraging his skills in SEO and product development to address the challenges of villa rentals in Bali. As the chief marketing officer, Rouquette played a pivotal role in the company's launch, emphasizing transparency, multilingual support, and competitive pricing. The success was immediate, with bookings coming in even before the official site launch.

With help from Rouquette’s exceptional business acumen and marketing skills, today Villa Finder has evolved into a robust platform with over 4,500 handpicked villas across Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. The fact that the company achieved eight figures in booking value entirely through bootstrapping is a testament to Rouquette’s strategic marketing tactics.

It’s no secret that the travel industry suffered significantly during the pandemic. But thanks to Rouquette’s grit, Villa Finder not only navigated the turmoil, but emerged stronger. His meticulous restructuring process allowed the team to rebound and expand rapidly. The team now boasts 45 travel experts spread across Singapore, Bali, and other locations.

Rouquette’s leadership is marked by transparency, trust, and a commitment to excellence. Monthly town halls, financial transparency, and open channels for feedback create a collaborative work environment. His hands-on approach, whether speaking directly to guests or guiding the team, sets a standard for leadership by example.

Rouquette prioritises employee well-being. From mentorship programs to access to therapists and coaching, he fosters an environment where team members can grow both personally and professionally. He deeply cares for mental health and has collaborated with Teduh to provide employees with teleconsulting and meditation sessions.

Rouquette ensures that Villa Finder's impact goes beyond its customer base. Its proprietary software enhances communication and efficiency. Various CSR initiatives, including Villa Finder planting a tree for each booking and offering microloans to less privileged families demonstrate Daniel’s commitment towards community and environmental responsibility.

In 2023, Rouquette introduced a 'growth squad,' focusing on website optimisation and lead rates, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to business development. 

Rouquette is a keen runner and also likes to teach and mentor students. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

