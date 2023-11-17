Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
40 Under 40 2023: Bob Gallagher, Appsynth

Founding Appsynth in 2010, Gallagher has been a key player in Thailand’s digital industry throughout the pre-iPhone and now, smartphone era.

40 Under 40 2023: Bob Gallagher, Appsynth
Bob Gallagher

CEO
Appsynth
Thailand

Bob Gallagher is the founder and CEO of Appsynth, the leading digital technology consultancy in Thailand with a team of 150 digital specialists, bootstrapping the company's growth with no external funding.

At 18 and working in the music industry London, he had already witnessed first-hand the transformational impact of digital. Seeking something new and choosing to work in a place where he could combine local know-how with global best practices, he moved to Thailand when he was 23. He founded Appsynth in 2010, aged 25, and began developing some of Thailand’s earliest mobile apps.

Gallagher has since led Appsynth to win and deliver over 100 projects, serving clients across 15 countries and four continents, generating over 50 million downloads and over US$50 million in revenues for clients. Appsynth boasts of Thailand’s largest corporates and brands as its clients, including 7-Eleven, Line, True, FWD, AXA, Casio, HSBC, Rabbit, Kasikorn, Sunday, Isuzu, SCG, PTT, Honda and Toyota.

As the CEO, he is ultimately responsible for setting strategy and leading the company’s strong growth. Appsynth's operating revenue has grown 38% and net profit by 337% in the last year. The agency is now on track to achieve its highest ever profit number to date. During the past 12 months, Gallagher has led Appsynth to achieve 100% client retention for its core business (all work excluding maintenance).

Gallagher also leads with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. In the male-dominated technology industry, Appsynth is proudly 53% female. This year Appsynth was awarded the Tech Women’s award in the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest out of 5.4 million registered developers across 170 countries. The award recognises the most impressive achievements amongst teams with a significant portion of female leadership and technical talent.

Outside of the agency, Gallagher was recently made co-chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand’s (BCCT) Digital Technology Group. A pro-bono role to help educate and engage the Thai digital industry, and further trade relations between Thai and overseas businesses, it’s just another avenue for Gallagher to leave his lasting impact on the industry. 

