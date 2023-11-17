Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Brian Tang, Tango Digital

Tang created the very first social listening and brand safety platform in the region, growing a new PRTech firm from Hong Kong to Singapore during the Covid pandemic.

Brian Tang

Founder & CEO
Tango Digital Limited
Hong Kong

Building a start-up from scratch during the Covid pandemic, Brian Tang has made a magnificent turn from agency professional to founder of Asia’s first social listening and brand safety platform Earful. Combining social listening, AI content generation and automated solutions to help brands safeguard their online reputation, the platform predicts, tackles and can neutralise PR crises across the globe.

Tang joined BBDO in 2012 and worked as associate account director for seven years before starting his own PRtech business, Tango Digital, in 2020. 

Tech-savvy and passionate about automation and technology solutions across different aspects of his work, Tang built the start-up in three years to become a 4As affiliated company, and recognised by international brands across Asia.

Tango Digital started with two people, expanded to an office with 16 people, and achieved 20 times its revenue in the past year. Tang is the brain behind the development of the start-up, managing all divisions from business development to day-to-day operations to technology. 

Under his leadership, the company has reached 100% retention in the past two years, growing its team across Hong Kong and Singapore. Not only does Tang continuously drive AI technology adoption in the workplace to elevate staff from manual tasks to more strategic and analytic tasks, but the company has also committed to funding employees for personal growth and learning, taking courses ranging from IPA certifications related to advertising and branding to leisure learnings such as archery.  

Outside of work, Tang became a member of the Youth Committee in HK4As, representing the industry and promoting the work of PR, advertising and branding. He also worked as a lecturer for The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), teaching master courses in the public relations field. As a mentor and alumni ambassador at The City University of Hong Kong, he provides guidance, career and industry mentorship to students and young alumni.

He has also driven cross-industry and area collaborations by encouraging and promoting partnerships between CUHK, HK4As, Cyberport startups and more.

