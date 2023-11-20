Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Zane Furtado, Acquire

From vision to execution, Zane Furtado's leadership is propelling Acquire to new heights and sustainable practices.

Zane Furtado

General manager, technology amd innovation
Acquire
New Zealand

Zane Furtado is general manager of technology and innovation, as well as the co-owner of Acquire an independent trading desk in New Zealand focused on data-driven advertising. With over a decade of experience in the programmatic space, Furtado leads ad-tech initiatives and strategic partnerships at the agency, elevating Acquire's capabilities to international standards.

His visionary leadership has earned Acquire recognition as a programmatic and tech innovation leader, with notable clients including McDonald's, PlayStation, FIFA, and ASB. His impact on the agency's growth and reputation has contributed to a remarkable 58% revenue growth in 2023 – solidifying Acquire as a dynamic digital contender.

Not only does Furtado excel in media buying strategies, but he also showcases his creative thinking and strategic insight in campaigns, such as their work for Women's FIFA World Cup and their award-winning Women's Refuge campaign. Collaborating with industry partners, he introduces innovative concepts like ‘attention path optimisation’ and measures carbon emissions across media buys, providing clients with valuable insights and solutions to reduce their media carbon footprint.

Beyond his daily responsibilities, Furtado is dedicated to nurturing digital innovation and sustainability. He actively contributes to industry forums, serves on committees, and collaborates with experts to redefine digital marketing and sustainability metrics. His passion for professional development is infectious. He is continually seeking knowledge and is committed to constant learning by staying updated with industry certifications, hosting training courses and workshops for colleagues and launching the 'Acquire Academy for Digital Effectiveness' to equip team members with the latest knowledge and skills.

As a sustainability advocate, Furtado leads Acquire's efforts in reducing their carbon footprint, partnering with organisations like Scope3 and trading on 'green deals' to offer clients eco-friendly solutions. His contributions extend beyond the agency walls, as he serves on the Ad Net Zero working committee, aiding agencies and brands in transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions.

Balancing diverse responsibilities, Furtado implements a sustainability roadmap, nurtures young talent, and fosters a connected team culture. His footprint reaches universities, where he guest lectures and shares his expertise. His dedication, innovation, and commitment to sustainability make him a true leader in the digital advertising industry.

