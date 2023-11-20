Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing Creativity
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Dominique Backhouse, Companion Communications

Spotting an underserved niche in the boutique comms agencies, Backhouse’s business and people management skills have helped Companion thrive in the face of adversity.

40 Under 40 2023: Dominique Backhouse, Companion Communications
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Dominique Backhouse

Managing director
Companion Communications
Hong Kong

In the summer of 2019, as Hong Kong was embroiled in the thick of socio-political protests and on the verge of a pandemic that would decimate it for the next three years, Dominique Backhouse, a seasoned communication professional, founded Companion Communications, her own lifestyle PR agency. Looking back at the macroeconomic adversity of those years, it wasn’t the sweetest business idea to go solo at the time, but hindsight is a perfect thing—always twenty-twenty.

With 15 years of experience in communications across Asia-Pacific and Greater China, Backhouse's innate understanding of local cultural nuances became a cornerstone for her agency’s success. The venture specialises in hospitality, travel, F&B, and wellness, and has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last four years with projects, people, and profits—not necessarily in that order. Before Companion, Backhouse honed her craft at agencies like MSL, GHC Asia and in-house with COMO Hotels and Resorts.

Her story isn't just about launching a business; it’s about thriving in adversity, a testament to her strategic prowess and utmost agility in shifting comms experiences, budgets and strategies to meet the changing regulations and consumer expectations in the Covid period. Although the agency did not escape the economic sledgehammer of the pandemic-induced closures, Backhouse and her teams rose to the challenge and somehow managed to flourish. They doubled their portfolio, attracted global clients like Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Teardrop Hotels, Shangri-La Group, ballooned from a single-person army to a team of seven senior consultants and expanded to the Singapore market.

Backhouse’s contribution to the industry extends beyond business. She envisioned Companion as the region's only senior-led consultancy, staying boutique to prioritise client servicing. As passionate as she is about servicing clients, she is even more emboldened by finding ways to empower women returning to the workforce, a fact evident with Companion’s sixth maternity leave arrangement. A firm believer in flexibility and supportive work environments, Backhouse rejects the industry norm of long working hours and lives by the “free-range PRs are better than computer-bound ones” philosophy.

With unwavering dedication, she leads Companion Communications, crafting a narrative where adversity transforms into opportunity, making her a noteworthy figure in the 40 Under 40 list of young achievers.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.