2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Pamela Lee, KonsultaMD

From startup to possibly Globe Group’s next unicorn, Pamela Lee is the creative force behind KonsultaMD’s remarkable rise.

Pamela Lee

Head of marketing and partnerships
KonsultaMD
Singapore

Pamela Lee has played a pivotal role in KonsultaMD's explosive success over the past three years. First joining Globe Group’s healthtech startup as marketing manager in 2020, she has since contributed immensely to the rapid growth of the platform and has been recognised by the company with two promotions. She now serves as director of marketing and partnerships, leading an exponentially larger team than when she first joined. 

With her background in lifestyle and hospitality, managing marketing for The Palace Manila, the Philippines’ biggest integrated nightlife entertainment complex, Lee has brought a wealth of creative energy and marketing experience to the brand. Especially amid a global health crisis, she wasted no time after stepping into her new role by rolling up her sleeves to take on myriad responsibilities beyond marketing.

Lee helped oversee partnerships, growth initiatives, product development, and more – becoming the driving force behind the startup's remarkable growth. Through savvy brand partnerships and growth hacking strategies, the startup has seen 2775% growth during her tenure.

Today, KonsultaMD is the largest healthtech platform in the Philippines. It connects over 1,500 doctors across 40 specialties to patients in over 15 languages and dialects via telehealth. The company offers 24/7 medical consultations, pharmacy delivery, home care services and more. Lee’s partnership-focused approach has established the brand as an industry leader while building a scalable foundation for other healthtech startups and service providers.

Careful to credit her team for the success of the platform, Lee’s passion for boosting those around her is a reflection of her leadership. She actively mentors her teammates, securing international awards and opportunities to spotlight their achievements.

Lee has also earned the company prestigious industry awards such as the Best Public Health Partner for APAC at Huawei’s 2022 Developer Day awards, cementing its reputation as a rising star and leader in virtual healthcare across Asia Pacific. Lee’s creative and capable leadership, together with her versatility and vision, continue to propel KonsultaMD to new heights as the company aims to become Globe Group's next unicorn.

