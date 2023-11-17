Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Darryl Choo, South China Morning Post

Darryl Choo has expanded South China Morning Post’s advertising marketing solutions' footprint in Southeast Asia, achieving significant financial growth while continuing to be a driving force in shaping the future of media in the region.

40 Under 40 2023: Darryl Choo, South China Morning Post
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Darryl Choo

Business director, international
South China Morning Post
Singapore

Darryl Choo's digital and advertising odyssey began in 2008 at ESPN Star Sports, where he managed commercial bookings for client airtime advertising. Over the next decade, he traversed diverse industries, including FMCG, fashion, hospitality, finance, and media through his positions at SPH Magazines, Sony Pictures, Pixels, Inskin Media and BBC Global News. 

Armed with a rich blend of in-house and agency perspectives, and with deep exposure across APAC markets and key hubs worldwide, he took on the role of business director of international advertising at South China Morning Post (SCMP) in 2021.

Under Choo's leadership, he has successfully forged partnerships with government agencies and strategic clients in the broader Southeast Asian region, amplifying SCMP's footprint in key markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and more. His team has achieved a 91% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), marking a significant milestone by the end of the financial year 2022/2023 at SCMP, and continues to drive a 60% revenue growth in H1 in the new 2023/2024 financial year. 

At present, Choo leads the efforts of SCMP's international business, spanning APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. He devised a new team structure which provides consultative advisory to media agencies and clients in Singapore, resulting in a whopping 1500% growth in new business generated in Singapore, which accounts for 42% of all international markets combined.

Choo also sits on the IAB Southeast Asia and India—Adtech and Innovation Regional Council, where he contributes to discourse on the convergence of AI and adtech. Drawing inspiration from the vanguard of generative AI, he’s also joined forces with industry giants such as Google, Magnite, PubMatic, Spotify, Mindshare, Coca-Cola, Yahoo, and more in future-proofing the industry.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.