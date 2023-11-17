40 Under 40 2023: Darryl Choo, South China Morning Post

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Darryl Choo

Business director, international

South China Morning Post

Singapore

Darryl Choo's digital and advertising odyssey began in 2008 at ESPN Star Sports, where he managed commercial bookings for client airtime advertising. Over the next decade, he traversed diverse industries, including FMCG, fashion, hospitality, finance, and media through his positions at SPH Magazines, Sony Pictures, Pixels, Inskin Media and BBC Global News.

Armed with a rich blend of in-house and agency perspectives, and with deep exposure across APAC markets and key hubs worldwide, he took on the role of business director of international advertising at South China Morning Post (SCMP) in 2021.

Under Choo's leadership, he has successfully forged partnerships with government agencies and strategic clients in the broader Southeast Asian region, amplifying SCMP's footprint in key markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and more. His team has achieved a 91% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), marking a significant milestone by the end of the financial year 2022/2023 at SCMP, and continues to drive a 60% revenue growth in H1 in the new 2023/2024 financial year.

At present, Choo leads the efforts of SCMP's international business, spanning APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. He devised a new team structure which provides consultative advisory to media agencies and clients in Singapore, resulting in a whopping 1500% growth in new business generated in Singapore, which accounts for 42% of all international markets combined.

Choo also sits on the IAB Southeast Asia and India—Adtech and Innovation Regional Council, where he contributes to discourse on the convergence of AI and adtech. Drawing inspiration from the vanguard of generative AI, he’s also joined forces with industry giants such as Google, Magnite, PubMatic, Spotify, Mindshare, Coca-Cola, Yahoo, and more in future-proofing the industry.