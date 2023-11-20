Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Raymund Sison, Propel

A creative visionary and thoughtful leader, Sison is a torchbearer for transforming creativity, culture, and innovation.

40 Under 40 2023: Raymund Sison, Propel
Raymund Sison

Chief creative officer
Propel Manila
Philippines

From writing poetry to making his own chocolates from his grandfather’s cacao trees, it was clear from an early age that Raymund Sison was destined to make it big in the world of creativity and innovation. As chief creative officer of Propel Manila, Sison has elevated the agency into one of the most awarded in the Philippines. 

After an impressive 12-year career at top network agencies, including DDB, Grey, BBDO, and Publicis, Sison joined Propel Manila when the agency was in its nascent stage. With his sheer creative brilliance and dedication, he has transformed the agency's business, culture and outlook. Not only has Propel flourished, achieving its highest revenue and profit growth in the past year, but its employee happiness rate has also grown to a cracking 75%.

With Sison at the creative helm, Propel Manila has achieved historic milestones and a slew of awards, which include Campaign’s Global Digital Independent Agency of the Year and exhibiting work at Cannes Lions, a first for a Philippine digital indie. Sison along with the agency were also awarded the accolade of Tech Innovator of the Year for two consecutive years at the IMMAP Boomerangs, the Philippines’ premier digital show.

As a leader, Sison focuses on inspiring individuals to realise their creative potential. He has initiated a creative academy and one-on-one open mentoring programs for nurturing emerging talents. Creative play days, inspired by Lego, whereby creatives find inspiration through play, further contributes to a fun and inspiring work environment.

Sison champions holistic human development, advocating for physical, mental, emotional, and psychological well-being. The Prodigy Program, which sends talents to global creative festivals, exemplifies his commitment to enriching experiences.

Sison’s influence extends beyond Propel Manila. As the IMMAP Digital Young Creators chairperson and a mentor at IMMAP Academy, he actively nurtures young talent. Serving on juries for various industry awards and his involvement in initiatives like Retold with Pride and the Community Therapy Fund demonstrate his dedication to using creativity for social impact.

In the words of those who have worked with him, Raymund is more than a creative leader; he is a visionary who cares deeply about purpose and people. His creative solutions not only engage consumers but also address business needs, making him a joy to work with, say clients. Raymund's leadership and dedication to advocacy make him a standout figure in the creative industry.

 
