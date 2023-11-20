Analysis News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Hannah Duley, Design Bridge and Partners

Navigating adversity with resilience, Duley has strategically transformed challenges into opportunities for her biggest client, HSBC, and cultivated a healthy workplace culture.

40 Under 40 2023: Hannah Duley, Design Bridge and Partners
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Hannah Duley

Managing director
Design Bridge and Partners
Hong Kong

Hannah Duley joined Design Bridge and Partners in July 2022 and hit the ground running. Since then, she has transformed the HSBC global account, shifting it from two isolated operations to a highly effective team that produces award-winning work. While we are not at liberty to cite specific impressive business numbers here, it’s safe to say Duley’s acumen has not only made her clients stand out but also seamlessly uplifted the agency’s work with innovation and functionality.

The streak of success does not come as a surprise—Duley spent the last decade honing her craft in various roles across geographies, building portfolios and profits at Sovereign Insurance New Zealand, Red Fuse Hong Kong, Y&R London, Ogilvy, and AKQA in New Zealand and also had a short stint in Australia. With a combination of experience across brands and markets, Duley is a sought-after talent who can shape the agency she works in, her clients, and the workplace all at once.

The managing director of Design Bridge and Partners is no stranger to turning life’s challenges into stepping stones for success. A single mother who grew up in a world that wasn’t always kind, Duley sees adversity as a catalyst for growth. Her sharp acumen—in people and product—has resulted in robust, inclusive cultural practices for the workplace and innovative, personalized programmatic solutions for clients.

Beyond the day job, Duley participates in industry events and is never shy about sharing her experiences as a single working mom. Having lost multiple years to an accident that left her cognitive functions around speech and memory impaired, Duley is a loud and proud DEI advocate across race, gender, and disability.

Design Bridge and Partners' chairman, Iain Ellwood, continues to say, “Duley is a joy to work with, someone who is so talented and dynamic, yet humble and willing to continue to listen, learn, and grow herself.” The term human-centric is liberally thrown around in the industry; Duley, through her contributions at work and within the industry, genuinely epitomises it.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.