Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Michael Titshall, RGA

A charismatic leader, Titshall’s drive for excellence is infectious, but hard to match.

40 Under 40 2023: Michael Titshall, RGA
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Michael Titshall

CEO
RGA Australia
Australia

At 31, Titshall had achieved all personal and professional milestones that most people aspire to attain by the time they retire. His early achievements may have momentarily burnt him out, but did not cause him to quit and head to the hills. Instead, they allowed him to visualise new strategies for excellence by keeping innovation and people at the core. 

Before diving into his new role as RGA Australia’s chief executive, Titshall spearheaded CHE Proximity through an era of tremendous growth and expansion decorated with awards and accolades. 

As the youngest CEO in RGA’s network, Titshall continues to lead from the front and as a matter of habit wins coveted titles for his organisations. From a history of no awards, the agency has won 45 trophies in the past year including two Yellow D&AD Pencils, a Lion at Cannes and a Gold Spike at Spikes Asia. 

As one who is fully in his element in client pitches, RGA Australia achieved a 47% revenue increase and a 200% surge in operating profit in two years under Titshall's leadership. Client satisfaction scores reached 9.6 out of 10, the highest in the RGA network. In an industry with a 41% average turnover, Titshall reduced RGA's turnover from 22% to an impressive 12% while the agency's headcount grew by 42%.

At RGA Australia, Titshall is busy harnessing a culture that empowers people to unleash their creative prowess. His innovative, inclusive, and balanced approach to leadership has not only driven business success but has also created an environment where individuals can thrive both personally and professionally with a leadership philosophy centring on work-life balance.

Beyond RGA, Titshall contributes to industry education, advising RMIT University in Australia and serving on its advertising program advisory committee. As a judge for the Australian Effies, he promotes excellence in advertising.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.