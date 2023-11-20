40 Under 40 2023: Michael Titshall, RGA

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Michael Titshall

CEO

RGA Australia

Australia

At 31, Titshall had achieved all personal and professional milestones that most people aspire to attain by the time they retire. His early achievements may have momentarily burnt him out, but did not cause him to quit and head to the hills. Instead, they allowed him to visualise new strategies for excellence by keeping innovation and people at the core.

Before diving into his new role as RGA Australia’s chief executive, Titshall spearheaded CHE Proximity through an era of tremendous growth and expansion decorated with awards and accolades.

As the youngest CEO in RGA’s network, Titshall continues to lead from the front and as a matter of habit wins coveted titles for his organisations. From a history of no awards, the agency has won 45 trophies in the past year including two Yellow D&AD Pencils, a Lion at Cannes and a Gold Spike at Spikes Asia.

As one who is fully in his element in client pitches, RGA Australia achieved a 47% revenue increase and a 200% surge in operating profit in two years under Titshall's leadership. Client satisfaction scores reached 9.6 out of 10, the highest in the RGA network. In an industry with a 41% average turnover, Titshall reduced RGA's turnover from 22% to an impressive 12% while the agency's headcount grew by 42%.

At RGA Australia, Titshall is busy harnessing a culture that empowers people to unleash their creative prowess. His innovative, inclusive, and balanced approach to leadership has not only driven business success but has also created an environment where individuals can thrive both personally and professionally with a leadership philosophy centring on work-life balance.

Beyond RGA, Titshall contributes to industry education, advising RMIT University in Australia and serving on its advertising program advisory committee. As a judge for the Australian Effies, he promotes excellence in advertising.