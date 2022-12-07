40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Each year, the team at Campaign Asia-Pacific is astounded by the quality of nominees submitted to enter this annual list, now in its tenth year. 2022 was certainly no different.

With four times as many nominees as there were slots available on this list, our senior editors had a task ahead of them to whittle it down. What’s more, a majority of entries were impressive across various areas—and the curation of this final list came down to minuscule differences in the final scoring. By the end of the judging process, the team has come away inspired by the number of talented, dedicated, and progressive people in the industry who challenge the status quo and uplift those around them.

See all of our past 40 Under 40 lists:

2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

As always, we evaluate the nominees across these main areas: Ability to deliver success and business impact—via qualities such as innovation and diligence; modern leadership qualities that include ensuring wellbeing of staff; and company- and industry-wide contributions towards the betterment of marcomms.

Our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. Thank you for sharing your powerful stories and your irrepressible drive. To those who didn’t make this final list, rest assured that the scores this year were incredibly close and your achievements are no less important; we do recommend that you try again next year.

Without further ado, please join us in congratulating this year's class, and take some time to read their stories. We're confident you'll find them as inspiring as we have.

The 2022 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by given name):