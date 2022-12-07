Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Meet this year’s class of 40 exceptional leaders in their respective fields. Not only are they passionate about making business impact; they also strive to progress marcomms in APAC.

Each year, the team at Campaign Asia-Pacific is astounded by the quality of nominees submitted to enter this annual list, now in its tenth year. 2022 was certainly no different.

With four times as many nominees as there were slots available on this list, our senior editors had a task ahead of them to whittle it down. What’s more, a majority of entries were impressive across various areas—and the curation of this final list came down to minuscule differences in the final scoring. By the end of the judging process, the team has come away inspired by the number of talented, dedicated, and progressive people in the industry who challenge the status quo and uplift those around them.

See all of our past 40 Under 40 lists:
2021202020192018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

As always, we evaluate the nominees across these main areas: Ability to deliver success and business impact—via qualities such as innovation and diligence; modern leadership qualities that include ensuring wellbeing of staff; and company- and industry-wide contributions towards the betterment of marcomms.

Our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. Thank you for sharing your powerful stories and your irrepressible drive. To those who didn’t make this final list, rest assured that the scores this year were incredibly close and your achievements are no less important; we do recommend that you try again next year.

Without further ado, please join us in congratulating this year's class, and take some time to read their stories. We're confident you'll find them as inspiring as we have.

The 2022 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by given name):

Publicis Media
Malaysia
Naga DDB
Malaysia
Ang Jin
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong
 
Le Pub
Singapore
Airtasker
Australia
Google
Singapore
GroupM 
Hong Kong
Kinnect
India
Blink Digital
India
Touch XDA
Philippines
ExpressVPN
Singapore
Dentsu International
Singapore
Integral Ad Science
Australia
Dow Jones
Hong Kong
Akin Agency
Australia
OpenX
Japan
Publicis Groupe
China
Archibald Williams
Australia
Publicis Groupe
Thailand
Cheil
Australia
Publicis Media
Singapore
DDB
Australia
Carat
India
Veridooh
Australia
Droga5
Japan
TBWA Hakuhodo
Japan
Bud
Singapore
Uber
India
Beacon Communications
Japan
MediaMonks
China
InMobi
India
Merkle
Singapore
Wavemaker
Singapore
Waveplay Interactive
Philippines
OMD
Australia
Booking.com
Australia
GCI Health
Singapore
McCann
China
GOVT
Singapore
The Attention Agency
New Zealand
 
 
 
    

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

