Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Dong Liang, Kiwi Communications

Championing innovation and digital transformation in a dynamic market, Kiwi Communications’ Dong Liang is the visionary leader behind the agency’s rapid success

40 Under 40 2023: Dong Liang, Kiwi Communications
Dong Liang

Managing director
Kiwi Communications
China

Dong Liang founded PR agency Kiwi Communications in Beijing over two decades ago, following a successful career in lifestyle media. With his experience crafting compelling narratives for Esquire China, his expertise lies in staying attuned to China's ever-evolving lifestyle landscape.

Kiwi Communications rapidly grew into the go-to agency it is today, attracting multinational clients – 90% of whom are from overseas, including big brands like Marriott, Universal Beijing Resorts, Royal Caribbean, and Microsoft China. Impressively, the agency retains over 90% of clients, with half of them staying more than five years.

Liang’s vision to transform and redefine Chinese lifestyle PR through innovative, sustainable strategies by fostering robust internal-external networks has paid off. By integrating digital strategies from these networks, he helped propel the company towards a stable 30% average annual growth and a stellar reputation, pioneering projects like the launch of Douyin's ‘All Out Action Group’ in Macau and the award-winning ‘Marriott Bonvoy X King Pro League’ esports-tourism crossover.

Part of his achievements are his holistic PR approach that emphasises ethical, beneficial practices that has earned the company’s awards including the 2023 Shanghai International Advertising Festival Innovation Tourism Award and 2021 IPRA Gold Award. 

He shares his passion for lifelong learning and balancing success with wellness, through advocating for personal well-being. Every year, he personally conducts over 20 university lectures, offers career advice to 500 graduates, while his training sessions have helped out more than 2000 tourism professionals. 

Under Liang’s management, employee wellness and training is paramount, especially during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency maintained a 0% layoff rate and only 10% attrition. His visionary leadership has transformed China's PR landscape and secured Kiwi Communications’ position at the forefront of the industry for both clients and employees.

Source:
Campaign Asia

