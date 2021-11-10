Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Meet 40 outstanding practitioners whose accomplishments so far are outweighed only by their potential to further impact marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific.

Proven ability to deliver. Impressive career trajectory. Leadership qualities that inspire. Continual contribution above and beyond the job description. Execution of innovative ideas. Undeniable desire to lift up the industry and the people in it.

These are the qualities it takes to end up on Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 list, of which this is the ninth edition.

The call for entries this year once again elicited an overwhelming response. With nearly five times as many nominees as there were slots available on the final list, our senior editors faced a daunting task. What's more, all but a tiny fraction of the nominations were genuinely impressive—usually in a multitude of ways. This industry, in this region, boasts a truly awe-inspiring number of talented, dedicated, ambitious and principled people doing amazing work.  

See all of our past 40 Under 40 lists:
202020192018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

Homing in on the one-fifth of nominees who stood out even among an eminently qualified field took hours upon hours of consideration and discussion, followed by final choices that in many cases were truly distressing.

After all that, Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to present the members of the 40 Under 40 for 2021, listed below.

Representing diversity across many facets—gender, location, origin, area of expertise, career path, company type and size, passionate pursuits, oddball hobbies, and more—they're united in both their proven ability and their potential for further greatness. 

Our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. Thank you for sharing your powerful stories and your irrepressible drive.

Without further ado, please join us in congratulating this year's class, and take some time to read their stories. We're confident you'll find them as inspiring as we have.

The 2021 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by given name):

South China Morning Post
Hong Kong
Mindshare
Pakistan
Uber
Australia
Wavemaker
India
Spark Foundry
Australia
RGA
Singapore
Initiative
Australia
BCW
Singapore
Mailman Group
China
Tribal Worldwide
Australia
Dentsu
Malaysia
Tribal Worldwide
Philippines
Assembly
Hong Kong
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore
Hakuhodo Digital
Vietnam
Muse & Motif
Singapore
Adminer & Trapper Interactive
Malaysia
Integral Ad Science
Singapore
Dentsu
Australia
Xaxis
China
Spark Foundry
Australia
MediaCom
Australia
The Secret Little Agency
Singapore
The Hoffman Agency
Singapore
BBDO
China
YDM
Thailand
Dentsu
Singapore
DeVries Global
Singapore
Mindshare
Indonesia
Kinnect
India
Special Group
New Zealand
CAA Sports
Singapore
BBH
Singapore
Milieu Insight
Singapore
Mediabrands
Malaysia
Together
New Zealand
Havas
Australia
InMobi
India
Wavemaker
Indonesia
TBWA Media Arts Lab
Korea
    

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

