40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Proven ability to deliver. Impressive career trajectory. Leadership qualities that inspire. Continual contribution above and beyond the job description. Execution of innovative ideas. Undeniable desire to lift up the industry and the people in it.

These are the qualities it takes to end up on Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 list, of which this is the ninth edition.

The call for entries this year once again elicited an overwhelming response. With nearly five times as many nominees as there were slots available on the final list, our senior editors faced a daunting task. What's more, all but a tiny fraction of the nominations were genuinely impressive—usually in a multitude of ways. This industry, in this region, boasts a truly awe-inspiring number of talented, dedicated, ambitious and principled people doing amazing work.

See all of our past 40 Under 40 lists:

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

Homing in on the one-fifth of nominees who stood out even among an eminently qualified field took hours upon hours of consideration and discussion, followed by final choices that in many cases were truly distressing.

After all that, Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to present the members of the 40 Under 40 for 2021, listed below.

Representing diversity across many facets—gender, location, origin, area of expertise, career path, company type and size, passionate pursuits, oddball hobbies, and more—they're united in both their proven ability and their potential for further greatness.

Our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. Thank you for sharing your powerful stories and your irrepressible drive.

Without further ado, please join us in congratulating this year's class, and take some time to read their stories. We're confident you'll find them as inspiring as we have.

The 2021 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by given name):