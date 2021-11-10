40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40

Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Prantik Mazumdar

Managing director, CXM Group

Dentsu International

Singapore

Prantik Mazumdar, co-founder of Happy Marketer, helped scale the business from zero to $10 million in billings over a decade without a single investment dollar. He did so by creating strategic partnerships with Google, HubSpot and BCG, and by focusing heavily on company culture. In 2019, Dentsu took notice of Mazumdar’s carefully polished jewel and acquired it, bringing its suite of data, analytics, CRM and performance marketing services under the network.

A little under three years since the acquisition, Mazumdar now leads the Customer Experience Management (CXM) Group within Denstu International Singapore. Just as he did at Happy Marketer, Mazumdar created a powerhouse function within CXM Group by way of pulling from his experience as an entrepreneur and investor and creating business systems to co-create unified product offerings, pitch for new business, and nurture strategic alliances.

It doesn’t hurt that Mazumdar is an active angel and venture investor who has invested in and advises over 30 regional start-ups; this provides him the opportunity to identify trends and create new value propositions that future unicorns will demand of their agencies. This is why colleagues approach him when they need a “look in the crystal ball”.

Plenty of what Mazumdar has achieved is attributed to his empathetic and personalised leadership style; one that has helped build a pool of individuals who trust each other. During the integration of the recently formed CXM Service Line, for example, he spent weeks understanding the personalities, ambitions, life plans, preferred working styles, and potential roadblocks of his different teams, which in turn provided them the space to flourish in their own ways.

And when India needed urgent support as it battled the second wave of the pandemic, Mazumdar and his wife created a #HelpIndiaBreathe crowdfunding campaign where they matched donations dollar-for-dollar to fund the supply of oxygen concentrators. This campaign impressively raised $250,000 in just 10 days. While Mazumdar dreamed of being a professional cricket player in his younger days, we’re confident that his colleagues at Dentsu wouldn’t have it any other way.