Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu

A future-gazing mastermind, Mazumdar possesses the steel and grit to take up many a challenge—whether an acquisition or a Covid crowdfunding campaign.

40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Prantik Mazumdar

Managing director, CXM Group
Dentsu International
Singapore

Prantik Mazumdar, co-founder of Happy Marketer, helped scale the business from zero to $10 million in billings over a decade without a single investment dollar. He did so by creating strategic partnerships with Google, HubSpot and BCG, and by focusing heavily on company culture. In 2019, Dentsu took notice of Mazumdar’s carefully polished jewel and acquired it, bringing its suite of data, analytics, CRM and performance marketing services under the network.

A little under three years since the acquisition, Mazumdar now leads the Customer Experience Management (CXM) Group within Denstu International Singapore. Just as he did at Happy Marketer, Mazumdar created a powerhouse function within CXM Group by way of pulling from his experience as an entrepreneur and investor and creating business systems to co-create unified product offerings, pitch for new business, and nurture strategic alliances.

It doesn’t hurt that Mazumdar is an active angel and venture investor who has invested in and advises over 30 regional start-ups; this provides him the opportunity to identify trends and create new value propositions that future unicorns will demand of their agencies. This is why colleagues approach him when they need a “look in the crystal ball”.

Plenty of what Mazumdar has achieved is attributed to his empathetic and personalised leadership style; one that has helped build a pool of individuals who trust each other. During the integration of the recently formed CXM Service Line, for example, he spent weeks understanding the personalities, ambitions, life plans, preferred working styles, and potential roadblocks of his different teams, which in turn provided them the space to flourish in their own ways.

And when India needed urgent support as it battled the second wave of the pandemic, Mazumdar and his wife created a #HelpIndiaBreathe crowdfunding campaign where they matched donations dollar-for-dollar to fund the supply of oxygen concentrators. This campaign impressively raised $250,000 in just 10 days. While Mazumdar dreamed of being a professional cricket player in his younger days, we’re confident that his colleagues at Dentsu wouldn’t have it any other way.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.