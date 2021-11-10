Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Nuttapon Jitngamphong, YDM Thailand

From junior programmer to technology leader, Jitngamphong has become the analytics and efficiency engine behind one of Thailand’s top digital marketing groups.

40 Under 40 2021: Nuttapon Jitngamphong, YDM Thailand
Nuttapon Jitngamphong

Executive technology director
YDM
Thailand

Nuttapon Jitngamphong is one of the youngest members of the 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 and has always been early to impress. Arriving at YDM when he was only 21 years old, he became the agency’s youngest director and steadily endeared himself to leadership over the years, leading YDM’s CEO to say: “Without him, we couldn’t imagine how our company could have grown into our position nowadays.” 

Jitngamphong's key initiatives at YDM saw him create an advanced analytics team to bring deep learning and predictive analytics to bolster CRM effectiveness. He developed a new text analysis model for social listening to turn consumer voices into valuable insights. He set up internal tools to improve internal media bidding to improve efficiency. He created new optimisation metrics that led to new targeting techniques and cut customer-acquisition costs for clients by as much as 220%. 

In the field of KOL marketing, Jitngamphong designed an internal KOL database management platform for planning and buying, with over 50,000 influencers. His service enabled real-time performance tracking for KOL management and cut working time for KOL management by more than 70%. 

Jitngamphong is not only a hands-on practitioner, but also extremely accessible, according to YDM’s CEO. Focusing on collaboration and knowledge sharing for every project, he leads internal training sessions to transfer know-how and follows up with team members individually to encourage their personal and career self-development plans.

While much of his effort has been spent on growing the company, its clients and his team, Jitngamphong nevertheless finds time to volunteer for social activities. He has taught website development to high-school students and volunteered to help university students organise a TEDx event. More critically, he has applied his technological prowess to help fight against the Covid-19 in Thailand with a community startup organisation. He developed a field hospital management system and war room dashboard to monitor the Covid situation in real-time, along with a prediction model for the triage process that helped medical staff cut workloads and prioritise higher-risk patients.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

