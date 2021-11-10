Media Analysis Advertising
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Brady Ambler, RGA

Ambler has worked in six cities in 15 years, helped blue-chip clients recast their brands and refine their purpose, and proactively mentored women experience designers within and outside his agency.

40 Under 40 2021: Brady Ambler, RGA
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Brady Ambler

Executive strategy director
RGA 
Singapore 

In his 15-year career in advertising, Brady Ambler has worked in six cities across the globe ranging from San Diego to Singapore and from early on was marked as a leader to watch. In this time, he made a mark at every pit stop in his career, whether it’s getting voted “most pioneering” employee at Grey, being selected for Publicis Groupe’s leadership development programme, or being chosen as APAC Digital Acceleration Leader on the AXA global account.

As a standout leader at RGA, Ambler led strategy on the brand campaign for insurance giant Prudential this year. The ‘We DO Well Together’ campaign focused on helping pressurised millennials do well in all aspects of life by making it fun to get better together through co-wellness. In collaboration with K-pop band SuperM, the campaign introduced an original track, signature #WeDo dance, TikTok challenge, virtual concert and fan-meet, among other offerings. The campaign launched in 10 Southeast Asia markets.

Elsewhere, Ambler led a multi-disciplinary team over five months to help UOB, the third-largest bank in Southeast Asia, to uncover and define its company purpose. Plus, when insurtech company Singlife acquired a majority stake in Aviva Singapore in a SG$3.2 billion (US$2.4 billion) deal, Ambler led the team in defining their client’s brand purpose, architecture and value proposition together with Singlife founder Walter de Oude.

Amid leading large deals, Ambler has gotten elbows deep in RGA’s functioning, recasting the agency’s strategy team to coalesce work across multiple teams into a single unit called Strategic Teams. Ambler put his theory into practice by leading the first team on a global innovation consulting project for a Fortune 50 tech company that eradicated siloes and allowed RGA to maximise diversity of thought, cross-fertilisation and knowledge transfers.

Even as he’s broken down walls within RGA and built up its business, Ambler has doubled his department size with an all-woman team. He also proactively mentored women experience designers outside his team to develop more diverse industry leadership. Ambler also applied his purpose-centric lens as a jury member this year for Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy at Spikes Asia and the Effie Awards Singapore.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.