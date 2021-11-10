Digital Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Rajan Vishwadeep, Mindshare

With his insights, deep analysis and lucid frameworks, Vishwadeep plays a leading role both at Mindshare, and regionally, in defining the new era of digital marketing.

40 Under 40 2021: Rajan Vishwadeep, Mindshare
Rajan Vishwadeep

Principal partner, performance marketing
Mindshare
Indonesia

Rajan Vishwadeep (known by all as 'Rajan') began his digital career at the largest automotive publisher in India. After pursuing research in digital marketing at the Indian School of Business, he then joined the digital marketing software company Jivox in its infancy as the director of client strategy, where he grew both the team and its revenue. At the time Rajan was directly managing 30% of the business, Forrester, the global market research company, named Jivox a creative advertising technology leader.

In July 2019, Rajan moved to Mindshare Indonesia as the head of audience, data and tech. He got promoted to head of performance marketing in August 2021. In the two years since he joined Mindshare, Vishwadeep has grown the business by implementing several capability building initiatives that have driven clients’ performance marketing activities.

These initiatives have included internal training for more than 50 employees to develop them as experts in data-driven marketing, as well as training and education for more than 10 clients to ensure they have the highest level of knowledge on the marketing tech stack. Most client pitches today revolve around strategies driven by first-party data, and Rajan's expertise in this field has led to numerous business wins and retentions for Mindshare.

As a leader, Rajan is the ‘go to person’ for everything related to data-driven marketing, as he is able to simplify complicated technological concepts into strategic media planning parlance. He spends countless hours training teams and even longer in client workshops, educating their teams, understanding their business concerns, and helping them craft strategies to overcome business constraints.

Rajan’s day job keeps him at the forefront of digital innovation, and he is ever passionate about sharing his expertise and knowledge with others. He is a member of the IAB addressability working group within Rearc project, where he collaborates with other global experts to re-think and re-architect digital marketing. He’s also a frequent collaborator, speaker, panellist in multiple industry forums.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

