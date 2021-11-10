PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Elizabeth Chu, Sandpiper Communications

Delivering in a dual role for a fast-growing agency, Chu also advocates for out-of-the-box hires and has made major contributions to building internal culture.

40 Under 40 2021: Elizabeth Chu, Sandpiper Communications
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Elizabeth Chu

Deputy general manager, Singapore; APAC regional head of financial services
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore

Elizabath Chu caught the PR bug handling a crisis for a fictitious oil and gas company during a university exercise, but she has been making an impact in the real world ever since. In a 12-year career that has seen her rise from account coordinator to a dual role as deputy GM of the Singapore office and head of the regional financial-services practice at Sandpiper, Chu has earned a reputation for delivering against objectives and taking on additional projects.

Chu is so organised that colleagues jokingly refer to her as 'Monica' (she also shares a rep for being a clean freak with the Friends character). She scored a promotion to the deputy GM role in early 2021 in recognition of her contributions to a year of stellar growth. As employee No. 5, she was a founding member of the Singapore team, and has helped it grow to 30 people, doubling headcount and increasing revenue by 31% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile the financial-services practice she heads up regionally—the agency's largest division—hit its fiscal-year revenue target four months ahead of schedule and was forecast to increase by more than 30% year over year. 

On top of all that, Chu volunteered to lead an expansion into China. Leaving her family behind to move to Shanghai, she secured clients and recruited talent—and added more than US$500,000 in revenue. 

Characterised as a tough but fair leader who is "an absolute star" and "irreplaceable", Chu is also recognised as having a strong commitment to "doing right by herself and her team". Case in point, a culture programme that she conceived during the pandemic to aid in mental-health and instill core values virtually. This includes get-togethers, "acts of kindness" such as sending plants and gifts, and a monthly Friday-afternoon hangout where the office is split into groups of six, bringing together people from different practices and different levels of seniority to chat—followed by downtime at 4:30 to spend time on themselves. 

In addition, Chu is known for her advocacy of out-of-the-box hires. She has challenged unconscious biases to give chances to people who might not look like PR professionals on paper but have turned out to be some of the agency's most successful hires. In addition, Chu champions underdogs and makes sure that more introverted colleagues aren't overlooked.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.