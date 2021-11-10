40 Under 40 2021: Kenneth Wong, Adminer and Trapper Interactive

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40

Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Kenneth Wong

CEO

Adminer and Trapper Interactive

Malaysia

Kenneth Wong showed an early interest in all things digital. Back in his school days, he spent his free time assembling computers for local SMEs. That same passion for all things digital led to his degree and subsequent work with regional agencies and client roles. By the time he was 32, Wong was elected president of the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

Now, in collaboration with Trapper, Wong founded Adminer in 2019, an independent programmatic agency that is built on the back of a digital dream team that has been together through the thick of the action for the past eight years. Wong has been the driving force behind the group, bringing in new operational teams, addressable data segments, and proprietary advertising technologies. His objective was to ensure clients get the latest in platforms, adtech automation, and expert hands when they need it. Clients have entrusted Adminer and Trapper with more adspend, resulting in a 200% increase in the group’s digital earnings. And the agency has secured over 21 new business wins in the past 12 months.

As a leader, Wong relishes the opportunity to be inspired and to inspire others. His passion for all things digital led to the establishment of the 'Trapper Academy,' which offers scaled-up digital training to all teams. Thrice-monthly ‘Online Marketing Foundation' and 'Content Marketing Foundation' sessions help everyone enhance their digital-marketing expertise. This in turn has inspired new business growth. Wong also led an initiative called ‘Trapper Cares’, which provides yearly wellness benefits and staff mentorship.

To elevate the industry, Wong has designed several market-leading innovations, including an industry-leading reporting solution called the Trapper Live Performance Dashboard, which shows clients all digital and offline channels on a live dashboard. All Trapper clients are able to monitor their media and creative performance live in a meaningful dashboard thanks to this consolidated campaign reporting management.

With an obvious passion for digital, an innovative mindset, and a highly driven nature, it’s little surprise that Wong has reached the top of his field.