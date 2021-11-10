Advertising Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

As MediaCom’s youngest managing director, Vogts’s fast rise to the top is testament not only to his own talent and ability, but his unique way of empowering and enabling a team to succeed.

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Matthew Vogts

Chief growth officer, AUNZ
MediaCom
Australia

In 2018, Matthew Vogts became the youngest managing director for MediaCom in New Zealand. Starting his career in 2013 as a business lead for PHD, he joined MediaCom in 2015 and hasn’t looked back. His fast rise to the top has been credited to his deep passion for making a difference and an unmatched growth mindset.

It’s these qualities that in 2020 saw Vogts appointed chief growth officer for MediaCom Australia and New Zealand, working across five offices and 400 people. In 12 months, Vogts has transformed the business and culture. He achieved this by creating a national strategy galvanising the agency around clients and their growth. Making himself directly responsible for leading every pitch, including managing cross-market teams, the consultants and the final product, the agency has won eight competitive pitches for $300 million in new billings in the past 12 months alone.

As a leader, Vogts is focused on building high-performing teams and commits to his own growth to better serve the business and those around him. He runs national ‘pitch reset’ workshops and now has 100 people involved in pitches over the last 12 months compared to a core and very fatigued “pitch team” of 15 previously. Vogts is also committed to continuous learning; he recently completed an MBA.

Vogts regularly speaks at industry events and is a committed mentor, as well as an advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ causes. DEI is an area close to his heart and personal experiences; both Matthew and his husband have led development of inclusivity programmes across AUNZ. As MD, this included launching the MediaCom D&I programme, which has corrected gender and pay balances across the agencies (60% female leadership at MediaCom and pay-parity).
 

