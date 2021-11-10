Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Sascha Kuntze, BBH

With infectious enthusiasm, Kuntze is an award magnet in the advertising industry who has only emboldened BBH Singapore’s vaunted creative team.

40 Under 40 2021: Sascha Kuntze, BBH
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Sascha Kuntze

Chief creative officer 
BBH
Singapore

Promoted to the chief creative officer of BBH Singapore in 2020 when the pandemic hammered the world, Sascha Kuntze achieved the agency’s best year. Commercially, the agency exceeded all previous results in revenue and profit.

On the creative side, BBH Singapore won multiple Effies this year, including a US Effie, and was named a 2020 Global Creative Agency of the Year finalist by Campaign UK, next to Mother/London and Adam&Eve. During the same year, the agency also received countless other awards including more Webby awards than any other agency; a pencil at D&AD; a gold, a silver, two bronzes and four merits at One Show; one gold at ANDY; one winner in the Campaign Tech Awards; three site of the day awards at FWA: three gold, two silver, and two bronze at Caples; a gold, three silvers, and six bronzes at Ad Stars; and a silver at Creative Circle.

Even before moving to Singapore, when he was at Memac Ogilvy Dubai, Kuntze won over 400 awards at all major award shows in all categories, including nine Grand Prix.

However, award-winning is not the only tag for Kuntze. He retained all creative staff in 2020 and adopted a more open hiring policy and a wide range of diversity initiatives. Under his leadership, the number of women in the creative department rose from 24% to 45%, and rose at the senior level from 14% to 36%.

He also stands out in the industry by launching a series of innovative firsts, including but not limited to, BBH’s augmented audio-reality entertainment platform ‘Running Stories’, the world’s first interactive RomCom on TikTok for global restaurant chain Jollibee, and the first interactive YouTube livestream powered by comments for Riot Games.

Kuntze is passionate about mentorship programmes for junior staff and high potential female leaders. He is also a frequent jury member and guest speaker for awards and industry events.
Because of his infectious enthusiasm and creative power, Kuntze was also appointed to the Publicis Groupe Creative Council for APAC and MEA and the BBH Global Creative Council.

Having worked many jobs—newspaper delivery boy, math and english tutor, bank teller, barkeeper in the German military, assembly line worker at Mercedes Benz producing SLK engines—the lifetime job that Kuntze enjoys most in the world is being a father to two sons and one daughter.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.