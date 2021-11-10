40 Under 40 2021: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40

Laura Quigley

Senior vice president

Integral Ad Science

Singapore

Laura Quigley has had an inspired 2021, earning a double promotion at work that vaulted her from managing director for Southeast Asia to senior vice president for APAC. In this time, the proud Kiwi grew the Integral Ad Science (IAS) senior leadership team in the region; appointed country managers in Japan, ANZ, India, and SEA; signed deals with a raft of new clients; and promoted the implementation of IAS’s products across the marketing industry. She also led the doubling of the firm’s headcount in this time.

Within the span of five years with IAS, Quigley has held four roles within the company. She is a coach and mentor to over 26 people in SEA and ANZ across all levels and spanning three continents. She is also an empathetic leader and understands that strong teams are not stitched together; rather they are unified by a common purpose, complementary skill sets, and a sense of fun and togetherness. Her empathy also led to her raising funds in both Australia and India when Covid cases peaked.

A regional board member of IAB SEA+India, Quigley works hard to enhance the media quality mandate in the region. She works with partners across Asia to increase media quality, trust and transparency thresholds in the digital advertising ecosystem by increasing viewability, reducing ad fraud and increasing brand safety for advertisers.

Quigley is on this list not just for what she does within her role at IAS, but equally for what she does outside her office. The former ZenithOptimedia and Google executive is a keen learner—whether it is picking up programmatic on the job or swimming, skiing and fishing—and puts these skills to good use.