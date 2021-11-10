Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science

Quigley has come to be known as something of a superstar in the adtech industry, leading the charge for improving media quality and brand safety.

40 Under 40 2021: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Laura Quigley

Senior vice president
Integral Ad Science
Singapore

Laura Quigley has had an inspired 2021, earning a double promotion at work that vaulted her from managing director for Southeast Asia to senior vice president for APAC. In this time, the proud Kiwi grew the Integral Ad Science (IAS) senior leadership team in the region; appointed country managers in Japan, ANZ, India, and SEA; signed deals with a raft of new clients; and promoted the implementation of IAS’s products across the marketing industry. She also led the doubling of the firm’s headcount in this time. 

Within the span of five years with IAS, Quigley has held four roles within the company. She is a coach and mentor to over 26 people in SEA and ANZ across all levels and spanning three continents. She is also an empathetic leader and understands that strong teams are not stitched together; rather they are unified by a common purpose, complementary skill sets, and a sense of fun and togetherness. Her empathy also led to her raising funds in both Australia and India when Covid cases peaked.

A regional board member of IAB SEA+India, Quigley works hard to enhance the media quality mandate in the region. She works with partners across Asia to increase media quality, trust and transparency thresholds in the digital advertising ecosystem by increasing viewability, reducing ad fraud and increasing brand safety for advertisers. 

Quigley is on this list not just for what she does within her role at IAS, but equally for what she does outside her office. The former ZenithOptimedia and Google executive is a keen learner—whether it is picking up programmatic on the job or swimming, skiing and fishing—and puts these skills to good use. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.