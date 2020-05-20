ias
As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.
Adtech cuts: Integral Ad Science becomes latest firm to reduce workforce
Several adtech companies have been forced to reduce their headcount as they deal with the consequences of COVID-19.
Active ad fraud scheme 404bot is targeting Ads.txt vulnerabilities
The industry's key weapon against ad fraud has been compromised, allowing fraudsters to exploit Ads.txt files and siphon off millions of ad dollars, according to Integral Ad Science.
Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.
Japanese consumers shun brands in ‘low-quality’ environments
A study suggests Japan is particularly sensitive to context when it comes to online advertising.
Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins