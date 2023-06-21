Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels

IAS has announced its expansion of the partnership with Meta by introducing ad measurement tools for Meta's Facebook and Instagram Reels videos.

This expansion aims to provide advertisers with enhanced transparency and measurement capabilities for their ad campaigns. It offers viewability and invalid traffic measurement for Meta's Reels video feed inventory, ensuring that ads are seen by real users.

The collaboration between IAS and Meta addresses the increasing demand for transparency in advertising campaigns, particularly on popular platforms like Facebook and Instagram Reels.

"Facebook and Instagram Reels are enormously popular with advertisers, and based on the success of the existing partnership between Meta and IAS, we are pleased to broaden our work together and provide this deeper level of transparency for Reels ads,” said Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer of IAS.

Dosios also highlighted the significant number of Reels played daily—over 140 billion—and how marketers can now gain more insights into the visibility and impact of their ads.

Why is this partnership important?

The advertising industry has experienced substantial transformations in recent years, with the pandemic serving as a catalyst for the increasing reliance on digital media and ecommerce.

Consumers now expect innovative and personalised digital experiences from brands while also valuing data privacy and security.

As a result, advertisers are reevaluating their marketing strategies and exploring new approaches to adapt to this evolving landscape. They face the challenge of ensuring visibility across various channels while navigating changes in data availability.

In this rapidly changing environment, the conventional approach to marketing measurement, which relies on a limited number of solutions, may no longer be sufficient. Advertisers are encouraged to adopt advanced and agile measurement strategies that align with the shifting media landscape.

These strategies provide a more comprehensive understanding of campaign performance and incorporate future-proof methodologies.