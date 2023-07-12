News Advertising Media
Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid traffic in gaming

Marketers are looking for greater transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns as time in gaming increases.

Anzu and Integral Ad Science (IAS) have launched a solution to help advertisers measure viewability and combat invalid traffic (IVT) across 2D and 3D gaming environments with the data tracked within the IAS Signal platform. 

As gamers spend two or more hours immersed in video games every day, the need to monitor media quality has become increasingly crucial.  

The introduction of this in-game ad measurement solution offers advertisers an added layer of trust and confidence when investing in the gaming environment.  

Ben Fenster, co-founder and chief product officer at Anzu, emphasised the company's commitment to providing advertisers with a measurement solution for in-game advertising. 

"When founding Anzu, we knew that for in-game to succeed, advertisers would need a robust and transparent way to measure their success and be able to compare it to other mediums, which is why this area has been a core focus for us as a business from day one,” said Fenster. 

“It's been great to work together with IAS on this solution, which marks a step forward in how measurement is done within the in-game advertising space." 

Anzu and IAS previously collaborated in July 2022 to launch an in-game measurement solution tailored to mobile environments.  

