Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up
Jul 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up

Gaming influencer platform benefits from being able to reach home-bound audience, plots wider Asia-wide expansion.

Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers
Jul 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers

TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the pandemic, sponsors and advertisers are following consumers who have gone from from in-person tournaments, to virtual jousts, suggests a Google and Niko Partners report.

The COVID-19 effect on China’s gamers and mobile gaming
Jul 13, 2020
Irene Yang

The COVID-19 effect on China’s gamers and mobile gaming

Are brands up to the task to delivering seamless and creative personalised ads into mobile gaming scenarios?

