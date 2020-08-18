integral ad science
Women to Watch 2020: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science
With an innate ability to get to the heart of any problem, Quigley finds solutions that can be applied to many for the greater good.
Adtech cuts: Integral Ad Science becomes latest firm to reduce workforce
Several adtech companies have been forced to reduce their headcount as they deal with the consequences of COVID-19.
DoubleVerify urges advertisers against sweeping COVID-19 keyword blocking
Both DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are issuing COVID-19 guidance to advertisers in response to growing concerns over publisher de-monetisation.
Active ad fraud scheme 404bot is targeting Ads.txt vulnerabilities
The industry's key weapon against ad fraud has been compromised, allowing fraudsters to exploit Ads.txt files and siphon off millions of ad dollars, according to Integral Ad Science.
Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.
Integral Ad Science acquires contextual ad firm ADmantX
The acquisition will allow IAS to offer a contextual targeting tool for advertisers and publishers looking to move beyond the cookie.
