Integral Ad Science expands to South Korea

Media verification firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) is expanding to South Korea, announcing Inwon Park as head of market operations. In this role, Park will work with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms on sales, education and awareness on media quality.



Previously, Park was account director at Jellyfish working with clients across key verticals and before this worked with companies like iProspect, Carat and Google in South Korea. Based in Seoul, Park reports to Takeshi Yamaguchi, country manager, Japan and South Korea.

"Joining IAS at this critical point in the company’s journey is an exciting opportunity, as the growth of digital advertising drives a greater need for media quality measurement,” Park said in a release.

"Inwon brings a wealth of experience in digital advertising, strategy, team building and programmatic," added Takeshi Yamaguchi, country manager of Japan and South Korea at IAS. "As marketers in South Korea invest more significant budgets across digital advertising channels, IAS offers the solutions they need to measure quality impressions for their campaigns. We are thrilled to have Inwon on board and look forward to accelerating our growth in South Korea with his sales leadership, industry knowledge, and proven success working with major brands and agencies locally,"