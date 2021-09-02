Integral Ad Science acquires Publica

Third-party media verification firm Integral Ad Science is acquiring US-based connected TV (CTV) ad platform Publica in a cash (75%) and stock (25%) transaction valued at $220 million.

Publica co-founder and CEO, Ben Antier, will now report directly to IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider and the Publica brand will become part of IAS's product portfolio. The platform delivers over 3 billion ads on CTV every month.

The deal is part of IAS' growing specialisation in CTV as part of its strategy to help publishers monetize their video and help advertisers gain more transparency in the space to monitor inventory quality.

"CTV viewership and programmatic advertising have skyrocketed, and by acquiring Publica we're accelerating our growth to offer publishers the tools to capitalize on this opportunity," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Advanced data and technology will fuel the future of addressable CTV advertising. Now video publishers can increase their revenue, and in the future we will help advertisers with a trusted way to measure the results of their growing CTV budgets."

Antier said: "Audiences have already switched to watching CTV and more ad-supported content than ever; by joining IAS, we're offering a trusted platform for brands and publishers to drive more ad dollars towards CTV. We have a joint vision to transform CTV advertising with a data-driven approach that benefits the entire industry, while delivering an exceptional user experience."

eMarketer estimates that advertisers will invest over $13.4 billion into CTV this year, growing to surpass $24.7 billion by 2024.