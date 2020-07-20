korea

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
3 days ago
Nielsen

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands
Jul 20, 2020
Nielsen

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Even in one of the least impacted markets, the pandemic has driven significant changes in shopping behaviours, according to Nielsen.

Mindshare appoints its new leader in Japan
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Mindshare appoints its new leader in Japan

After promoting a new MD from within, the agency will not replace its vacated Japan and Korea CEO role.

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.

