Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.
South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.
South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Even in one of the least impacted markets, the pandemic has driven significant changes in shopping behaviours, according to Nielsen.
Mindshare appoints its new leader in Japan
After promoting a new MD from within, the agency will not replace its vacated Japan and Korea CEO role.
What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.
What it takes to build Korea’s 5th biggest company
LOTTE group was established in 1967 and has since grown to become South Korea’s fifth biggest conglomerate encompassing four key business areas
