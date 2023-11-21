News Advertising Marketing
Phibious and Innocean partner to boost business development in Vietnam

The partnership will give an edge to Korean brands and businesses looking to expand in Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia.

Phibious, a Vietnam-based independent brand and digital marketing company, has partnered with Innocean, a global marketing group from Korea. The deal will help Korean brands and businesses enter and grow in Vietnam, and foster closer ties between the two markets.

Since bilateral relations between Vietnam and South Korea were established three decades ago, a great number of Korean businesses have successfully marked their presence in Vietnam’s market, with Hyundai Group as a leading example. According to data published by the Ministry of Planning in 2022, South Korea ranked as the number two leading country of foreign direct investment in Vietnam.
 
Since 2009, Phibious' operations in Vietnam have expanded to almost 150 specialists with business units and subsidiaries across its key pillars of brand and consulting, creative and content, media planning and buying, growth marketing, data and insights and digital commerce. The company works with prominent brands and businesses in the region such as Unilever, Heineken, Netflix, Vietnamobile, Perfetti Van Melle, Alibaba and VNPayQR.
 
 
More recently, Phibious has been expanding its offering beyond advertising, towards data, eCommerce entertainment and growth marketing to be more in-line with how the industry is changing.
 
“When I met the Phibious team, I felt our cultures were very similar, and brainstorming on new ideas was dynamic and insighful. I’m excited for our teams to discover new opportunities for innovation together,” said Jung-A Kim, vice president and CCO, Innocean.
 
“Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia. With Innocean, we believe we are well-positioned to enable Korean brands and businesses looking for proven market-entry and expansion here to fuel their growth ambitions,” said Mervyn Cheo, co-founder and CEO, Phibious.
