TSLA and Innocean ink creative partnership

Singapore-based independent The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) and South Korean-founded global marketing communications company Innocean have unveiled a strategic alliance, strengthening both agencies' creative capabilities across East and Southeast Asia.

Through the move that was signed in early August between TSLA Founder Nicholas Ye and Innocean Global CEO William Lee, the agencies aim to provide clients access to expertise in creativity, branding, strategy, cultural ethnography and insights, production and more.

“This is an immediate boost to our offering as Asia’s global creative agency at a time where the whole world is experiencing what seems to be a Korean renaissance in culture. So yes, we’re excited, but also focused on bringing to fruition the potential both our companies have together,” said a spokesperson for TSLA.

“There are major opportunities in this region—ASEAN is on-track to becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2030. We’re excited to take our first steps of the ‘Asia Creative Hub’ with The Secret Little Agency, which will open us up both creatively and innovatively in the region with TSLA’s independence and diverse offerings,” said a representative of INNOCEAN.

In recent years, TSLA has expanded its offering beyond advertising to include Ppurpose, an experiential and events agency, a design and branding agency called Anak, and a cultural insights desk called Junk. TSLA is also the latest addition to the global Mother family, giving it a global reach.

Meanwhile, founded in South Korea in 2005 and part of the Hyundai Motor Group, Innocean works with brands globally such as Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, Kakao, Musinsa and Hanhwa, to name a few. The global marketing communications agency has 33 overseas operations with over 3,300 employees.