innocean
Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
REBRANDING EXERCISES: With fireworks and a drone squadron over Incheon, the South Korean auto brand announces a much-needed logo revamp and a new slogan.
I see a Kia and I want to paint it black
THE WORK: 'Sorento Black Pack Edition' for Kia by Innocean Australia.
Innocean to acquire Wellcom Group
The Korea-based agency says the purchase will expand its US presence and gain it entry to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.
Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Campaign by Innocean Australia transplants characters from two years ago into a new, Tron-like environment for an all-electric SUV.
Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia
Campaign by Innocean includes fun TVC, plus a game where the louder you growl, the faster your car moves.
Jeremy Craigen's ambition as global CCO at Innocean
GLOBAL - Jeremy Craigen, the new global chief creative officer of Innocean Worldwide, tells Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive interview that his goal is to change the perception of the agency from that of a Korean company with outposts around the world to that of an international firm with roots in Korea.
