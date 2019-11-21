innocean

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

REBRANDING EXERCISES: With fireworks and a drone squadron over Incheon, the South Korean auto brand announces a much-needed logo revamp and a new slogan.

I see a Kia and I want to paint it black
Nov 21, 2019
Ad Nut

I see a Kia and I want to paint it black

THE WORK: 'Sorento Black Pack Edition' for Kia by Innocean Australia.

Innocean to acquire Wellcom Group
Aug 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

Innocean to acquire Wellcom Group

The Korea-based agency says the purchase will expand its US presence and gain it entry to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified

Campaign by Innocean Australia transplants characters from two years ago into a new, Tron-like environment for an all-electric SUV.

Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia
Jan 22, 2019
Ad Nut

Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia

Campaign by Innocean includes fun TVC, plus a game where the louder you growl, the faster your car moves.

Jeremy Craigen's ambition as global CCO at Innocean
Jul 7, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Jeremy Craigen's ambition as global CCO at Innocean

GLOBAL - Jeremy Craigen, the new global chief creative officer of Innocean Worldwide, tells Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive interview that his goal is to change the perception of the agency from that of a Korean company with outposts around the world to that of an international firm with roots in Korea.

