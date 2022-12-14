Media News
Campaign India Team
3 days ago

Innocean retains Havas as its global media agency

The account was renewed following a multi-agency pitch review.

Innocean has announced that it will retain Havas Media Group as its global media agency. 

The mandate comprises the Hyundai Motor Group brands such as Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

The agency will be responsible for global markets including the brand’s international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, Middle Eastern team in Dubai, and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta. 

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

William Lee, global CEO, Innocean, said, “We are satisfied to continue our partnership with Havas Media Group for the coming years. We made significant progress in the last few years to support our Hyundai Motor Group clients on digital transformation and excellence.”

Peter Mears, global CEO, Havas Media Group, said, “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Innocean following a thorough and rigorous review process. The Hyundai Motor Group brands are leaders in new mobility solutions, and we look forward to reinvigorated collaboration as we help them navigate today’s everchanging media ecosystem.”

 

