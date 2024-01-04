The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Kia's Sonet scratches and claws through an uncharted thrill ride

Watch the film conceptualised by Innocean here

Kia has rolled out a campaign 'the hunt' to spotlight its Sonet CSUV and its features.  

Conceptualised by Innocean India, the film highlights a commonplace scenario—a date—morphing it into an eerie pursuit, gradually unraveling the mystery of the chase in climactic moments. It captures the untamed spirit that the car evokes in its drivers through its distinctive features.  

Vijay Simha Vellanki, executive creative director, Innocean India, said: "A car launch is always an opportunity to play with the audience. The new Sonet campaign is a continuation of Kia's legacy of not making car ads, but ads that entertain and engage. 'The hunt' takes you on a mysterious hunt for a seemingly wild being. Executed in an urban thriller style, the film is a true reflection of the iconic Kia Sonet and its core audience."

 

Source:
Campaign India
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

2 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

3 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

4 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

6 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

7 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

8 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

10 Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

Related Articles

Innocean retains Havas as its global media agency
Dec 14, 2022
Campaign India Team

Innocean retains Havas as its global media agency

Phibious and Innocean partner to boost business development in Vietnam
Nov 21, 2023
Staff Reporters

Phibious and Innocean partner to boost business ...

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
Jan 7, 2021
Matthew Miller

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

Innocean acquires Korean media marketing firm D-Plan360
Jun 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Innocean acquires Korean media marketing firm D-Plan360

Just Published

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?
23 hours ago
Lucy Shelley

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?

It turns out that astrology is the reason you couldn’t focus last Thursday. Forget data scientists and AI modelling. Find out your perfect role and optimal productivity time based on the stars.

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Determined to make a difference, Danni Dimitri has ‘Hatched’ a new breed of agency that aims to set a new example for women practitioners.

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024

Agency leaders share some of their plans for 2024.