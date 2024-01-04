Kia's Sonet scratches and claws through an uncharted thrill ride

Kia has rolled out a campaign 'the hunt' to spotlight its Sonet CSUV and its features.

Conceptualised by Innocean India, the film highlights a commonplace scenario—a date—morphing it into an eerie pursuit, gradually unraveling the mystery of the chase in climactic moments. It captures the untamed spirit that the car evokes in its drivers through its distinctive features.

Vijay Simha Vellanki, executive creative director, Innocean India, said: "A car launch is always an opportunity to play with the audience. The new Sonet campaign is a continuation of Kia's legacy of not making car ads, but ads that entertain and engage. 'The hunt' takes you on a mysterious hunt for a seemingly wild being. Executed in an urban thriller style, the film is a true reflection of the iconic Kia Sonet and its core audience."