Advertising Marketing News The Work
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

REBRANDING EXERCISES: With fireworks and a drone squadron over Incheon, the South Korean auto brand announces a much-needed logo revamp and a new slogan.

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

With a world-record 'pyrodrone' performance over Incheon, South Korean automotive manufacturer Kia unveiled a rebranding, concocted with Innocean Worldwide, that is meant to signify a bold transformation.

The new logo and a new tagline, 'Movement that inspires', express the Hyundai-owned company's ambition to "establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business".


The company said the "rhythmical, unbroken line" of the new logo conveys its commitment to "bringing moments of inspiration", while the logo's symmetry demonstrates confidence. "The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers," the company added in a release. See below for a video about the logo's inspiration.

Said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia:

Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.   

The company has promised to further detail its brand strategy, purpose and philosophy, as well as product details, on January 15 with an event on its global YouTube channel.

The brand's antiquated badge was certainly in dire need of a makeover, and the new marque undeniably denotes a more tech-savvy image. It's not exactly easy to parse, but perhaps readability is overrated. What do you think of the new look? Let us know using our feedback form or on Twitter @CampaignAsia

The Incheon event included 303 'pyrodrones' launching hundreds of fireworks, which is a Guinness World Record for "Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously". 

This post is filed under...
Rebranding exercises

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

3 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

4 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

5 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

7 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

8 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

9 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Initiative hires former Wavemaker exec as China CEO

10 Initiative hires former Wavemaker exec as China CEO

Related Articles

I see a Kia and I want to paint it black
Advertising
Nov 21, 2019
Ad Nut

I see a Kia and I want to paint it black

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision
Advertising
Nov 10, 2019
Oliver McAteer

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold ...

Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia
Advertising
Jan 22, 2019
Ad Nut

Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia

Kia appoints M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to global tennis brief
PR
Oct 29, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Kia appoints M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to ...

Just Published

Monolith marketing
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Monolith marketing

INSPIRATION STATION: In India, air conditioner-maker Symphony leverages global intrigue around these sculptures to promote discussions about nature and sustainability.

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

Campaign's soothsayers proved flawless in their predictions for 2020, despite the unexpected events of the year. Now, eight programmatic experts prophesize the biggest adtech trends for 2021.

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
4 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

UPDATED: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter continue to take action after the outgoing US president stoked violence in the lead-up to the handover of power.

Why is digital transformation so hard in China?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alex Duncan

Why is digital transformation so hard in China?

Everyone in marketing is talking about digital transformation, but few are really doing it.