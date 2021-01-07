Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

With a world-record 'pyrodrone' performance over Incheon, South Korean automotive manufacturer Kia unveiled a rebranding, concocted with Innocean Worldwide, that is meant to signify a bold transformation.

The new logo and a new tagline, 'Movement that inspires', express the Hyundai-owned company's ambition to "establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business".



The company said the "rhythmical, unbroken line" of the new logo conveys its commitment to "bringing moments of inspiration", while the logo's symmetry demonstrates confidence. "The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers," the company added in a release. See below for a video about the logo's inspiration.

Said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia:

Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.

The company has promised to further detail its brand strategy, purpose and philosophy, as well as product details, on January 15 with an event on its global YouTube channel.

The brand's antiquated badge was certainly in dire need of a makeover, and the new marque undeniably denotes a more tech-savvy image. It's not exactly easy to parse, but perhaps readability is overrated. What do you think of the new look? Let us know using our feedback form or on Twitter @CampaignAsia.

The Incheon event included 303 'pyrodrones' launching hundreds of fireworks, which is a Guinness World Record for "Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously".